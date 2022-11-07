Guwahati, Nov 7 (PTI) An Armyman was killed and four other soldiers were injured in a road accident in Assam's Tamulpur district on Monday, a defence spokesperson said.

The army vehicle with five personnel on board was on the way from Narangi Cantonment in Guwahati to the Darranga Field Firing Range when the accident happened, he said.

"A tyre of the vehicle burst, leading to the accident, near Geruapar, about 10 kms from the headquarter town of Tamulpur. One of the jawans was killed, while the rest were injured," the spokesperson said.

The deceased jawan was identified as Lance Naik Prabin Tamang, a native of Darjeeling in West Bengal.

The injured soldiers were shifted by an Army helicopter to the Base Hospital in Guwahati, where they are in stable condition, the spokesperson said.

