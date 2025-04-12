Visual from outside the Patila House Court in New Delhi (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): The 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused, Tahawwur Rana's arrival triggered a high-level security operation involving over 530 police and senior security personnel as he was transported from the airport to court and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters.

Rana was extradited from the United States and brought to India on Thursday evening.

Also Read | ‘Forced To Have Sex With Brother-in-law To Conceive Child’: Mayawati’s Niece Claims Her Husband Is Impotent Due To Steroids Use for Bodybuilding, Alleges Sexual Harassment by In-Laws.

According to official sources, Rana landed at Delhi airport at 6:22 PM aboard a U.S. military aircraft. In line with international legal norms, his shackles were removed before he disembarked. After completing formalities and a medical check-up, he was taken straight to the Patiala House Court under a multi-layered security cover.

The high-security transfer involved a specially designed prison van used only in high-risk cases. Rana was placed in a central secure cell, surrounded by personnel from Delhi Police's 3rd Battalion and SWAT commandos. NSG forces were also part of the security arrangement.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Forest Minister K Ponmudy Apologises for His 'Inappropriate Remarks' on Women, Hindu Religious Symbols.

At the court, Rana signed the vakalatnama (authorization of legal representation) and spent about 30 minutes consulting with a court-appointed defense lawyer. Throughout the hearing, he remained calm and answered the judge's questions directly. Observers in the courtroom noted his composed demeanor, with no visible signs of stress, as he interacted with both police officials and his lawyer, sources said.

Following the hearing, the Special NIA Court granted the agency 18 days of custody. When informed that he would be held at the NIA Headquarters, Rana inquired about the details from his lawyer.

Rana's extradition marks a significant milestone in India's pursuit of justice for the 2008 Mumbai attacks that left 166 people dead and hundreds injured. His interrogation is expected to shed new light on the planning and overseas support network behind one of India's worst terror incidents. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)