Chandigarh, Nov 26 (PTI) Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh on Saturday said all arrangements are complete for counting of votes in the polls to elect members of 143 panchayat samitis and 22 zilla parishads.

Necessary directions have been given to all officials involved in the counting of votes on Sunday, he said in an official statement here.

If any fault is found in electronic voting machines, engineers of the Bharat Electronics Limited and the Electronic Corporation of India Limited will deal with the situation, he said.

On November 22, the elections to 143 panchayat samitis and 22 zilla parishads were held, while on November 25, the elections of panches and sarpanches of all gram panchayats were completed.

A maximum of 14 counting tables and a minimum of 10 counting tables have been arranged at each counting centre, Singh said.

Police and general observers will closely monitor the entire counting process, he said.

Singh said videography will also be done at all the counting centres.

Police have been put on high alert mode to deal with any untoward incident, the official added.

