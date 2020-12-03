New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Arrangements have been made to release one-month salary of civic employees belonging to the C and D categories, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said on Thursday.

He added that the North Delhi Municipal Corporation would soon release salaries of sanitation workers and pensions of retired employees.

Salaries of employees of A and B categories will be released as per availability of funds, the mayor said.

"Arrangements have been made to release one-month salary of employees belonging to the C and D categories," Prakash said.

The mayor once again alleged said that "the Delhi government has not yet released Rs 425 crore to the NDMC under BTA (basic tax assessment)". He said the corporation is paying salaries to the employees from its own sources.

The Delhi government has, however, maintained that all funds have been disbursed to the civic body.

The mayor also requested the Delhi government to release "funds of Rs 13,000 crore due to the three corporations, out of which Rs 6,500 cr is the share of the NDMC".

Prakash said "if Delhi government releases all dues of NDMC, it will be able to clear all pending salaries of its employees in one go".

