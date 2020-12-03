Chennai, December 3: Tuticorin airport in Tamil Nadu will remain closed due to Cyclone Burevi. All the operations of Tuticorin Airport have been suspended till 12 pm tomorrow as a precautionary measure. Notably, Cyclone Burevi, which is expected to cross the south Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Kanniyakumari, during late Thursday night/early Friday morning.

Earlier in the day, The Tamil Nadu government also declared a public holiday for six districts on Friday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall gusty winds as the cyclone is expected to cross the coast between Pamban and Kanniyakumari on Friday morning. Cyclone Burevi Live Tracker Map on Windy: Cyclone Burevi Likely to Hit Tamil Nadu Today, Check Realtime Path And Status Here.

According to the IMD, the impact would continue over Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts of south Tamil Nadu and adjoining districts of south Kerala till early on Friday. Heavy rainfall is also predicted in Kerala and Puducherry. Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea. Cyclone Burevi Updates: Cyclone Burevi Likely To Hit Tamil Nadu Today, 26 Teams of NDRF Ready Across Tamil Nadu And Kerala.

The Tamil Nadu government has also taken precautionary steps like setting up of relief camps in Kanniyakumari, and the fishermen who had gone into the sea have been informed to reach nearby shores for safety. The Southern Railway has announced the cancellation of the Thoothukudi-Chennai and Thoothukudi-Mysuryu trains between Thoothukudi-Madurai on Friday.

