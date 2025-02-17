Itanagar, Feb 17 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet on Monday gave its nod to a Bill seeking to create a family-centric citizen database to ensure efficient delivery of government schemes and services.

The Bill, once passed, will help streamline welfare benefits and eliminate discrepancies in public service distribution, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.

At a Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the establishment of the Institute for Transforming Arunachal (ITA), which will serve as the state's think tank, providing research-backed policy recommendations, was also approved.

The ITA, to be housed under the Finance, Planning & Investment Department, is modelled after NITI Aayog and will play a crucial role in shaping the government's vision to transform the country into a self-reliant and prosperous economy by 2047.

It is expected to drive governance transformation, economic growth, and innovation in the state.

The Cabinet meeting, held at Nyapin in Kurung Kumey district, discussed and authorised 38 agenda items, the highest in the state's history for a single sitting.

The cabinet also cleared amendments to the Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act to incorporate necessary legislative changes.

Additionally, to regulate and curb unauthorized encroachment of government lands, it approved the Arunachal Pradesh Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 2003, while designating officers of deputy commissioner rank and above as appellate authorities for appeals against eviction orders.

Another significant move was the introduction of the Arunachal Pradesh Handloom and Handicrafts Policy 2024, aimed at revitalising the handloom and handicraft sector by establishing a digital database of artisans and weavers.

The policy also enhances cash awards for exceptional craftsmanship, increasing the first prize from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1,00,000 and the second prize from Rs 65,000 to Rs 75,000.

In a bid to strengthen child welfare and protection, the government-sanctioned 270 contractual posts for immediate operationalisation of Child Helpline Services at the state and district levels under the Mission Vatsalya Scheme, the statement said.

To enhance legal proceedings and ensure efficient prosecution of cases, the government approved the creation of the Directorate of Prosecution, which will function under the home department.

A major boost for the welfare of girl children came with the revamp of the Dulari Kanya Scheme.

The scheme, which previously provided Rs 20,000 as a fixed deposit at the birth of a girl child, has been enhanced to Rs 30,000 at birth and an additional Rs 12,000 on admission to Class XII, bringing the total benefit to Rs 50,000 per beneficiary.

