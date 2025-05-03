Itanagar, May 3 (PTI) In a major breakthrough, police arrested four highway robbers responsible for a string of lootings along NH-415 at Karsingsa in Arunachal Pradesh's Papum Pare district since January.

The gang, known for targeting innocent victims under the guise of checking inner line permits (ILPs) and contraband, would threaten them with daggers before fleeing with cash and valuables.

Following multiple written FIRs, two cases were registered at Banderdewa police station under various sections of the BNS, a senior police official said here on Saturday.

An investigation team was formed under the supervision of Naharlagun SDPO Longdo and Banderdewa police station officer in-charge Kipa Hamak, Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo said in a statement.

The investigators collected key evidence, including CCTV footage and eyewitness statements, and launched an intensive search.

Their efforts paid off on Thursday, when they intercepted two suspects at Karsingsa as they attempted another robbery.

One of them managed to flee, but 19-year-old Patey Bagang was apprehended on the spot.

During interrogation, Bagang revealed the names of three accomplices, leading to a swift operation that resulted in the arrest of Tadar Rar (24) from 6 Kilo; Ngurang Tako (23) from Kimin; and Tabia Kapa (27) from Chandan Nagar, the SP said.

Investigations revealed that all four accused are habitual offenders with multiple robbery and theft cases registered against them across police stations in Itanagar Capital Region.

