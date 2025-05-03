Mumbai, May 3: There seems to be good news for women beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana in Maharashtra. It is learned that the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government has finally deposited the INR 1,500 instalment for April 2025 into the account of women beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. Earlier, the monthly instalment of Ladki Bahin Yojana was supposed to be deposited on Akshaya Tritiya, April 30; however, it got delayed.

The 10th instalment (kisht) of the Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme has been deposited into the account of women beneficiaries. It is worth noting that on Friday, May 2, Aditi Sunil Tatkare, Maharashtra's Minister for Women and Child Development, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an update about the April instalment of Ladki Bahin Yojana. "Under the ambitious scheme “Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin”, the process of depositing the honorarium fund for the month of April in the Aadhaar-linked bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries Ladki Bahin is being started from today," Tatkare's post in Marathi read. Ladki Bahin Yojana April 2025 Instalment Date: When Will Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Receive 10th Kist of INR 1,500 Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme?

She also said that the process would be completed in the next two to three days and that all eligible beneficiaries would receive the funds directly in their accounts. While the Ladki Bahin Yojana's April 2025 instalment has been deposited, some reports claim that women beneficiaries are yet to receive the 10th kist of the Ladki Bahin Yojana. That said, women who were not able to apply online for the Ladki Bahin Yojana can do so by submitting their applications online or offline at designated centres, including Anganwadi Sevikas, Supervisors, Head Sevikas, Setu Suvidha Kendras, Gram Sevikas, Community Resource Persons (CRPs), ASHA Sevikas, Ward Officers, City Mission Managers (CMMs), Municipal Balwadi Sevikas, Help Desk Heads, and Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendras

Women applicants are advised to provide their name, date of birth, and address exactly as they appear on their Aadhaar cards. They should also share their bank details and mobile numbers to receive the money into their accounts. Scroll below to know how to check whether Ladki Bahin Yojana's April 2025 instalment has been credited to your account or not. Ladki Bahin Yojana April 2025 Instalment Date: When Will Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Receive 10th Kist of INR 1,500 Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme?

Steps To Check Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana Payment Online

Visit the official PFMS website.

Click on the 'Know Your Payment' under the 'Payment Status' option.

Now, enter the bank name and account number

Confirm the Account Number and Word Verification

Click on the 'Send OTP on Registered Mobile No' button.

Enter the OTP and click on the 'Check Status' button.

Payment status will appear on the screen

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently said that the state government's flagship Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme for women will never be scrapped. "The Ladki Bahin programme will never be stopped," Shinde added. The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana is a flagship welfare scheme of the Maharashtra government that provides financial assistance to women and fosters economic independence and social security. Under the Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme, eligible women aged between 21 and 65 receive INR 1,500 per month through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme is believed to have contributed to the ruling Mahayuti's stunning victory in last year's assembly elections.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2025 05:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).