Namsai (Arunachal Pradesh), [India], July 5: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein chaired a comprehensive development meeting in Mini Secretariat Namsai on Friday, focusing on key issues related to the district's development, cultural preservation, and ecological sustainability.

A significant outcome of the meeting at the Deputy Commissioner's Conference Hall was the finalisation of an action plan to introduce the Tai Khamti language as a third language in all government and private schools, as well as in Buddhist monasteries (Buddha Viharas) across the district.

The language will be taught from the primary to secondary level starting August 16. Stressing the urgency of the initiative, Mein noted that "The loss of a language often leads to the erosion of rituals, traditions, and cultural identity, making its preservation a top priority."

He further asked the Deputy Commissioner to ensure the policy's implementation across all private institutions.

The Tai Khamti Heritage & Literary Society (TKHLS) has been tasked with the responsibility of printing the Primer for the primary level and imparting training to the teachers in the local language.

The meeting also resolved to observe 'Nadi Utsav' on July 8, during which fish fingerlings will be released into rivers and streams to help replenish freshwater fish populations and restore ecological balance.

As part of ongoing green initiatives, the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign will be launched across government institutions, residents, public spaces, villages, and roadways to promote tree plantation and environmental consciousness.

To further promote Swacchta, one village in each constituency will be adopted as a model under the 'Cleanliest Village' initiative, encouraging best practices in sanitation, waste management, and community hygiene.

In response to the growing drug menace, the administration plans to enforce strong preventive and corrective measures with the active participation of CBOs. Flying squads will also be deployed to check illegal hunting and fishing activities, particularly during night hours to enhance wildlife protection and biodiversity conservation.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of the Borbeel Lake Restoration Project, with renewed emphasis on timely execution and long-term sustainability. (ANI)

