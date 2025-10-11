A motorcycle expedition was flagged off at the 63rd Walong Day (Photo/ANI)

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], October 10 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), flagged off the Itanagar leg of the motorcycle expedition commemorating the 63rd Walong Day from Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, on Friday.

Conceptualised by Headquarters 3 Corps and conducted by 10 MAHAR, 21 riders, 11 from the Indian Army, and 10 civilian riders from Arunachal Pradesh and Assam are participating in the nine-day expedition, from Tawang to Walong, in honour of the heroes of 1962.

Also Read | 'India Must Narrate Its Own Story to the World': Gautam Adani Urges To Own Global Narrative Through Cinema, Storytelling and Emerging Tech Like AI.

While interacting with the participants, the Governor lauded 3 Corps, the organising team, and all riders for their dedication to preserving the legacy of the Battle of Walong.

He reminded them that the journey is an adventurous ride for the participants and a befitting tribute to the extraordinary courage and resilience displayed by the Indian Army during the war.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: NDA Seat-Sharing Deadlock Ends; Chirag Paswan Likely To Get 25-26 Seats, Announcement Expected on October 11.

The Governor recalled the invaluable support extended by the local population during the Battle of Walong.

He said that the people of Arunachal Pradesh are deeply patriotic and nationalist, despite the region's remoteness.

Emphasising the importance of such joint endeavours, the Governor said that Army-led adventure expeditions involving civilians foster strong bonds and mutual respect.

He encouraged more such initiatives that promote social causes, unity, and positive engagement among the masses.

Offering words of guidance, the Governor urged the riders to connect with local youth along the route and motivate them to consider careers in the Armed Forces, inspiring pride in the state's developmental efforts and tourism potential.

He also appealed to them to spread awareness about drug abuse, support public health issues such as tuberculosis, and advocate for cleanliness and education throughout their journey.

Earlier, 10 MAHAR Commanding Officer, Col. R. Ganesh, and Nodal officer of Expedition, Major Priyhersh, briefed the Governor about the motorcycle expedition.

117 Mountain Brigade Commander, Brigadier K Jayashankar, and Chief Engineer, BRO, Brigadier H. Bhattacharya were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)