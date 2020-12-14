Itanagar, Dec 14 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally mounted to 16,513 with four more persons testing positive for the infection, a senior health official said here on Monday.

Of the four fresh cases, one case each was reported from the Capital Complex Region, Papumpare, Anjaw and Lepa Rada, state surveillance officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

All the infections were detected through rapid antigen tests, the SSO said.

Barring one, all the new patients are asymptomatic, he said.

The state now has 252 active coronavirus cases.

Twenty one more people recovered from the disease on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,206, he said.

A total of 55 patients have succumbed to the infection as of date, the official said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 98.14 per cent, he said.

The state's positivity rate is 1.86 per cent while the fatality rate is 0.33 per cent, Dr Jampa said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases as of now at 112, followed by West Kameng (32), Changlang (24) and East Siang at 18.

The state has so far tested 3,68,841 samples for COVID-19, including 315 on Sunday, he added.

