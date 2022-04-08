By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh is set to create history in aviation on April 12 as light transport aircraft will be operational to boost regional connectivity in the northeast, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday.

Also Read | Unacademy Lays Off Nearly 600 Workers, Aims To Become Profitable by Fourth Quarter in 2022.

Alliance Air will take two of its first made-in-India Dornier 228 to Arunachal on April 12. The 17-seater non-pressurized Dornier 228 with an AC cabin capable of day and night operations. The light transport aircraft will facilitate regional connectivity in northeastern states. On Thursday, these two aircraft were handed over to Alliance Air.

Speaking to ANI, Scindia said, "Alliance Air will initially be flying from Dibrugarh to Pasighat. In the next 15 to 20 days it will fly to Tezu and then to Ziro. This is in the first phase. In the second phase, it will connect Vijaynagar, Mechuka and other places."

Also Read | TCS-Led Consortium Bags Rs 550 Crore Order for Deploying 4G Gears in BSNL Network.

"Taking forward the mission by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have flight connectivity available for everyone by saying that the common man can now aspire to fly in an aircraft- Hawai Chappal to Hawai Jahaz... The flight connectivity has been designed for the northeast keeping this overarching thought in mind," he said.

The Minister said the government is not only looking forward to connecting the northeast with other parts of the region as well as the country but also with international destinations around there through UDAN international in the coming days. "Practically, the northeastern region is the gateway to India from that side for those countries," he said.

A lease agreement was signed between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Alliance Air Aviation Limited in September 2021 for the supply of two civil Dornier 228 aircraft. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)