Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which booked former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede for allegedly demanding Rs 25 crore as a bribe for not framing Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case, said that the deal was closed for Rs 18 crore adding that assets to Wankhade were not proportionate to his known sources of income.

According to the CBI FIR copy, the NCB team head by Sameer Wankhede allowed people who were actually in possession of drugs and the supplier as well to go.

The FIR copy said Arbaaz Merchant had confessed of possession Charas to NCB but he was allowed to go.

Siddarth Shah who had allegedly supplied charas to Arbaaz Merchant was also allowed to walk free, the CBI FIR said adding that incriminating chats between the two were ignored.

The federal agency said the accused were brought in a private vehicle. The private vehicle belonged to KP Gosavi (independent witness). This was done to show the accused that Gosavi was an NCB employee, though he was not.

CBI claimed that Gosavi was allowed close proximity to the accused against the rules. An effort was made to extort Rs 25 crore, but the deal was closed for Rs 18 crore. Out of this Rs 50 lakh was paid in advance.

Other corruption charges against Sameer Wamkhade and other NCB Officials were also in the process.

CBI said the assets to Wankhade were not proportionate to his known sources of income. The FIR copy said he was not able to justify expenses made during his foreign visit.

Wankhade has been selling and purchasing expensive wristwatches with a private entity, said CBI.

CBI registered a case against former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer, Sameer Wankhede and three others for allegedly demanding Rs 25 crore as a bribe for not framing Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Wankhede on Saturday alleged that he was being punished for being a patriot. Wankhede's statement came in response to the CBI raids at his residence and other premises on Friday.Wankhede alleged that 18 CBI officials on Friday raided his house while his wife and children were present in his house.

"I am getting rewarded for being a patriot, yesterday 18 CBI officials raided my residence and searched it for more than 12 hours while my wife and children were present in the house. They found Rs 23,000 and four property papers. These assets were acquired before I joined the service," Wankhede said on Saturday.

Sameer Wankhede further claimed that CBI officials took the phone of his wife Kranti Redkar in their possession.

CBI on Friday conducted searches at 29 locations across the country following the alleged corruption case against him and three others linked to the Aryan Khan drugs-on-cruise case.Wankhede had raided Cordelia Cruise and arrested Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in an alleged drug case. (ANI)

