Mohali (Punjab) [India], October 24 (ANI): As the festival of Diwali approaches, a Gaushala in Punjab's Mohali district has started to make lamps out of cow dung, which they claim are eco-friendly and more efficient than others.

Speaking to ANI, Pradeep Sharma, manager of the Gaushala said that the lamps were made with a mixture of fuller's earth (multani mitti) and cow dung.

"We use cow dung to make lamps with a simple process. We add fuller's earth with the dung. The process takes about half an hour. Adding fuller's earth ensures that the lamps do not absorb oil. This makes the lamps more efficient and they are also environment friendly," Sharma said.

"We are not selling these lamps. Whoever wants to use them can come and collect from here," he added. (ANI)

