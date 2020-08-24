By Nishant Ketu

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday took a dig at senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad amid the ongoing ruckus over the post of president in the Congress party saying that his own party leader Rahul Gandhi has accused him of supporting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking to ANI, Owaisi said, "Ghulam Nabi Azad has been accusing me of working for BJP. However, today the former president of his party is himself questioning him. Ghulam Nabi Azad Saheb, who has belonged to the Congress party for the last 45 years, when he comes to Hyderabad, accuses me and my party that we are supporting the BJP."

"Today, Rahul Gandhi has said he has supported the BJP by signing the letter and writing the letter. Now Azad has to think about it as his own party leader has stated that he is the one who is supporting BJP," he added.

Owaisi said that anybody opposing the Congress party or its leadership is labelled the "B-team" of BJP and Ghulam Nabi Azad has been doing the same.

"Azad came in front of the media and stated that he will tender his resignation if that if he is supporting BJP. It has been proved that if you oppose the Congress party, as I am doing, I am also opposing the BJP, then the Congress party labels me as B-team member. If someone opposes the leadership in his party, then he is merged with the BJP," said Owaisi.

Owaisi said that all Muslim leaders of the Congress Party would have to think about this issue and find an alternative.

"Those Muslim leaders who are wasting their time being in Congress party will have to think about it. Today, you are accused that you are supporting the BJP, then, how long you will continue to be Congress' slave? The alternative will be seen when you will break the chains of slavery, and make your own decisions," said Owaisi.

"He (Azad) has to think about it that he is being accused even after being in the party for so many years. Azad or Congress party should not raise fingers on me later. Congress should keep a check on its own party and see who is supporting BJP," said Owaisi.

Owaisi accused the Congress party and said that Congress leaders are becoming the strength of the BJP.

"Modi has become Prime Minister twice because of Congress. If those people did the right thing then why would Modi win in 2014? Had they played the right role of the opposition then why would they win only 50 seats in 2019? And why are so many of their MLAs running in BJP? So, it's their mistake and weakness and BJP is taking benefit of it," said Owaisi.

"Congress party continues to remain the biggest strength of Narendra Modi, his leadership remains intact," he added.

Several senior leaders wrote a letter about the full-time presidentship of the Congress party, including the name of Ghulam Nabi Azad. However, Azad has denied writing any such letter. (ANI)

