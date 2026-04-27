Delhi Capitals Register Lowest Powerplay Score in IPL History During DC vs RCB
Delhi Capitals collapsed to 13/6 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, setting a new record for the lowest powerplay score in IPL history.
The Delhi Capitals (DC) scripted an unwanted chapter in Indian Premier League (IPL) history on Monday, 27 April 2026, recording the lowest-ever powerplay total in the tournament’s 19-year existence. Facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the hosts collapsed to a staggering 13/6 within the first six overs. The disastrous start eclipsed the previous record of 14 runs, shared by the Rajasthan Royals (2009) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (2022). Why is Lungi Ngidi Not Playing in DC vs RCB IPL 2026 Match?
The Collapse: Bhuvneshwar and Hazlewood Dominate
After being put into bat by RCB captain Rajat Patidar, the Delhi top order fell apart against a clinical display of swing and seam bowling. Veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar set the tone by dismissing debutant Sahil Parakh for a duck on the second ball of the innings.
The carnage continued as KL Rahul, who had scored a century in his previous outing, was dismissed for just 1. By the end of the fourth over, DC had lost five wickets with only 8 runs on the board. Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar shared the spoils, both finishing the powerplay with three wickets apiece. Who is Sahil Parakh? The India U-19 Star Making Debut for Delhi Capitals.
DC Fall of Wickets in PowerPlay:
-
0/1: Sahil Parakh (0)
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1/2: KL Rahul (1)
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3/3: Tristan Stubbs (5)
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3/4: Sameer Rizvi (0)
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7/5: Axar Patel (0)
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8/6: Nitish Rana (1)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Starts the Show!
How do you even play that? 😳
Absolute peach from Bhuvneshwar Kumar to get the first wicket of debutant Sahil Parakh, putting RCB on top.💪🏻#TATAIPL 2026 ➡️ #DCvRCB | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/X3thbSdHkS pic.twitter.com/n3QK1r3bse
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 27, 2026
Josh Hazlewood Joins the Party
Josh Hazlewood being so 𝙂𝙤𝙤𝙙 👌
🎥 The #RCB seamer starts his spell sending back KL Rahul and Sameer Rizvi 😮
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/HIiNNEutP0#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #DCvRCB | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/OSMRlv07PX
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 27, 2026
The 13-run total is a stark contrast to the modern T20 trend of aggressive powerplay hitting. Ironically, the Arun Jaitley Stadium was the venue where Sunrisers Hyderabad set the record for the highest powerplay score (125/0) against Delhi just two years ago.
Following the fall of the sixth wicket, Abishek Porel was introduced as an Impact Player to join David Miller in an attempt to prevent the team from being bowled out for the lowest total in IPL history—a record currently held by RCB (49 all out).
Updated List: Lowest Powerplay Scores in IPL
|Score
|Team
|Opposition
|Venue
|Date
|13/6
|Delhi Capitals
|RCB
|Delhi
|27 Apr 2026
|14/2
|Rajasthan Royals
|RCB
|Cape Town
|18 Apr 2009
|14/3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|RR
|Pune
|29 Mar 2022
|15/2
|Chennai Super Kings
|KKR
|Kolkata
|07 May 2011
|16/1
|Chennai Super Kings
|DC
|Raipur
|12 May 2015
While the pitch offered some initial lateral movement, poor shot selection played a significant role in the collapse. Both Stubbs and Rizvi were caught attempting expansive drives against the moving ball.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 08:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).