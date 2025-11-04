Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): The final Battlefield Trek of the 63rd Walong Day Commemoration was conducted from Ashi Hill to Tri Jn Post, Arunachal Pradesh, marking the culmination of the series of commemorative treks organised to honour the valiant soldiers of the Battle of Walong (1962).

The event witnessed the participation of 20 civilians, along with Indian Army personnel, retracing the historic paths where bravery, sacrifice, and resilience were etched into India's military legacy.

Ashi Hill holds special significance in the annals of the Battle of Walong, where Indian troops fought gallantly against numerically superior Chinese forces, displaying indomitable courage despite overwhelming odds.

Tri Jn Post stands as a symbolic site of the first counterattack launched by the Indian Army during the 1962 War, representing the determination and unyielding fighting spirit of Indian soldiers.

The trek served as a heartfelt tribute to the heroes who defended the nation's honour and inspired generations with their unmatched valour.

It also marked the conclusion of a series of Battlefield Treks conducted across the Walong Sector, each revisiting key battle locations and reconnecting participants with the rich legacy of courage, endurance, and national pride.

The Battlefield Trek Series underscores the Indian Army's ongoing effort to honour its heroes, promote historical awareness, and instil patriotism among the youth, while celebrating the immortal Spirit of Walong. (ANI)

