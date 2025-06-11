Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] June 11 (ANI): Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot paid tribute to former Union Minister Rajesh Pilot on his 25th death anniversary on Wednesday.

Gehlot expressed his sadness over Pilot's untimely demise in a road accident, told ANI, "He has contributed a lot to the country and the state. We are all going to celebrate his 25th death anniversary. We will pay our tributes to him. We are all still sad about his departure because the way he died in an accident"

Earlier in the day, a prayer meeting was organised in Bhandana on the 25th death anniversary of former Union Minister late Rajesh Pilot. His son and Congress leader Sachin Pilot attended the prayer meeting. Earlier in the Day, Sachin Pilot paid tributes to his father.

In a post on social media X, he wrote that his father's public service, honesty, and courage would always be a source of inspiration. He further wrote that his father pledged respect and empowerment for all sections of society.

"Today, 11 June 2025, on the 25th death anniversary of my father, Late Rajesh Pilot ji, I remember him and pay my tribute to him. His public service, honesty and courage will always be a source of inspiration for me. He pledged respect and empowerment for every section, including farmers, youth - he was able to make a place in every heart with his humble behaviour, hard work and dedication to the country. My heartfelt tribute and salutations to him," the post stated.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to Rajesh Pilot.

In a post, Kharge wrote, "India will develop in the true sense only when the children of farmers and labourers study and reach the positions from where the policies of this country are made. Our heartfelt tribute to former Union Minister and senior leader of the Congress Party, well-wisher of farmers, Rajesh Pilot ji, on his 25th death anniversary."

Born in a small village in Uttar Pradesh, Rajesh Pilot moved to Delhi, where he worked as a milkman and later joined the Indian Air Force. In 1979, his meeting with the then Congress President Indira Gandhi started the chapter of politics in his life.

After being granted a ticket to contest elections by Indira Gandhi, he won his first elections in Bharatpur and Dausa. He also emerged as a prominent Gurjar leader in the country. Rajesh Pilot also served as the minister of Telecommunications, Internal Security and Environment. (ANI)

