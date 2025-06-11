Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): A fire that broke out in the Physiotherapy Room on the Ground Floor of Metro Hospital Noida early Wednesday morning was swiftly brought under control, the hospital administration said, adding that no injuries were reported and all safety protocols were effectively followed.

According to a statement issued by the hospital administration, the automated fire alarm system was activated as soon as the incident occurred, immediately alerting the in-house trained fire safety personnel. Since the Physiotherapy Room was closed during night hours, no patients were present inside at the time of the incident.

The fire safety team acted promptly, and the Noida Fire Department was informed without delay. Officials said the fire was brought under control within 20 minutes due to the effective response of the hospital's fire protocols, the prompt arrival of the Noida Fire Department, and coordinated efforts on the ground.

The Chief Fire Officer reached the location with his full team and supervised the firefighting operations, while the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector-24, Noida, also arrived with his personnel to manage the situation and prevent any untoward incident.

As a precautionary measure, all staff members in the surrounding area were safely evacuated.

"All fire safety protocols were effectively followed, and hospital operations are restored in all areas," the hospital administration said, urging the public not to pay heed to any rumours or unverified reports about the incident.

Earlier today, the fire department's prompt response and the hospital staff ensured the blaze was controlled quickly, with no injuries or casualties reported.

Upon receiving the information, three fire service units were immediately dispatched to the site. The fire had erupted in the physiotherapy section, located separately from the main hospital building on the ground floor, said the Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of Gautam Budh Nagar, Pradeep Kumar

He added, "Due to its location, the smoke did not enter the main premises, and there was no requirement to shift any patients during the incident."

Hospital staff at the location acted swiftly and controlled the flames, preventing the fire from spreading to other parts of the facility. The fire service teams extinguished the blaze and used a smoke extraction system to clear the area.

"There was no loss of life in the incident," the CFO added. (ANI)

