Jaipur, Feb 2 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and swine flu.

In a post on X, the Congress leader advised people to take care of their health in the changing season.

"Due to fever for the last few days, today I got myself tested on the advice of doctors which confirmed (that I have) Covid and swine flu. Because of this, I will not be able to meet (anyone) for the next seven days," Gehlot said.

"In this changing season, everyone should also take care of their health," he said.

