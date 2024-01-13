Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Saturday, January 13, spoke about the Ayodhya Ram Temple ahead of its inauguration on January 22. Speaking to news agency ANI, Ashik Gehlot said that Lord Ram is of everyone. Taking a dig at the Modi government, he said, "This (pran pratishtha) has become a program of BJP-RSS." The former Rajasthan CM also asked how can Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and LoP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury go there when it is a BJP-RSS programme. Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: President Droupadi Murmu Gets Invitation for Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Lord Ram Is of Everyone

#WATCH | Jaipur: On Ayodhya Ram Temple, Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot says, "...Lord Ram is of everyone. This (pranpratishtha) has become a program of BJP-RSS. How can Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, LoP Adhir Ranjan… pic.twitter.com/B2OPTiRrwr — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

