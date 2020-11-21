Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 20 (ANI): Uttarakhand Police Director General (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar will be the new DGP of the state.

Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer, will replace Anil Kumar Raturi, who retires on November 30.

Also Read | Android 11 OS Update Coming To OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series Next Month.

The orders were issued by State Home Secretary Nitish Jha after approval from the state Governor. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)