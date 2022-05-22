New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Ashwini Kumar (IAS) and Gyanesh Bharti (IAS) took charge as the Special Officer and the Commissioner respectively of the united Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Sunday.

Newly appointed Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti welcomed Special Officer Ashwini Kumar and also introduced him to the officers of the Corporation. He gave a brief description of the functioning of the Municipal Corporation to the Special Officer.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Polls 2022: ‘Will Support Any Candidate Chosen by Shiv Sena’, Says NCP Chief Sharad Pawar.

Bharti also apprised them about the various schemes of the municipal corporations as well as the challenges. On this occasion, high officials of various departments of the corporation were also present and they congratulated the special officer and the commissioner.

Kumar is a 1992-batch AGMUT cadre officer. He was earlier served as the chief secretary in Puducherry and principal secretary, Public Works Department (Delhi).

Also Read | Monkeypox Cases Something to ‘Be Concerned About’, Says US President Joe Biden.

Gyanesh Bharti is a 1998-batch AGMUT cadre officer. Prior to this, he was working as Commissioner of Southern and Eastern Municipal Corporation.

Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022 was passed by Parliament to unify all the three municipal corporations of Delhi-- North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation, and East Delhi Municipal Corporation-- into one entity.

With the move, the three present municipal corporations of Delhi will be treated as one Municipal Corporation of Delhi from today.

The move comes almost one month after the Rajya Sabha on April 5 passed with a voice vote the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to merge the three municipal corporations of Delhi into a single entity.

The Act sought to unify the three municipal corporations into a single, integrated and well-equipped entity to ensure a robust mechanism for synergised and strategic planning and optimal utilisation of resources. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)