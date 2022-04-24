New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday took part in a Yoga practice session at Karnail Singh Stadium in Delhi, ahead of International Yoga Day.

With the celebration of 'Yog Utsav' at Red Fort organised by the Ministry of AYUSH on April 7, the countdown began for the International Yoga Day which is celebrated every year on June 21 since 2015.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: ‘Rainfall With Thunderstorm To Hit Konkan, Goa, and Marathwada’, Says IMD; Heatwave To Prevail Over Gujarat for Next 5 Days.

The Yoga Utsav has been organized prior to the International Yoga Day in view of the Union Government's initiative of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)