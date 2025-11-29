Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], November 29 (ANI): After inaugurating the new Jaisalmer-Delhi (Shakurbasti) train service, the Swarn Nagari Express, from the Jaisalmer Railway station, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw updated about the ongoing projects to improve the railway infrastructure in the city.

Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the construction of the multiple projects will be completed soon. These projects include the upgradation of the railway track between Jaisalmer and Jodhpur, a second entry gate at Jaisalmer Railway Station, and a coaching depot.

Vishnaw also highlighted that the inauguration of the Swarn Nagari Express is "essential" for Jaisalmer, as about Rs 15 lakh tourists visit the city every year.

"Swarn Nagari Express has been flagged off from Jaisalmer today. It was essential from Jaisalmer's point of view. About 15 lakh tourists come to Jaisalmer every year," Vaishaw said.

"Upgradation of the railway track between Jaisalmer and Jodhpur will also be done. Work on the second entry at Jaisalmer station will also be one. Coaching depot will also be started in Jaisalmer," he added.

Earlier in the day, Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat, inaugurated the new Jaisalmer-Delhi (Shakurbasti) train service, the Swarn Nagari Express, from the Jaisalmer Railway station in Rajasthan.

Speaking to reporters at the station, Minister Vaishnaw said, "Today, from Jaisalmer, the Swarn Nagari Express started for Delhi. This is a great service which will connect Jaisalmer to Delhi, Jaipur and Jodhpur."

The train service is scheduled to operate regularly from December 1. Minister Vaishnaw also said that the development work at Jaisalmer station is expected to be completed within a month, after which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the station.

Talking about the name of the train 'Swarn Nagari', Minister Viashnaw said, "In this veer bhoomi, someone asked what should be the name of the train? From today, the name of this train will be 'Swarn Nagari'," he added.

"Work at Jaisalmer station has progressed a lot. It will be completed within a month. After this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited to visit Jaisalmer," the Minister said.

To strengthen border security in Rajasthan, especially in border areas, the Union Minister said that work on new railway lines is currently underway. Railway lines will connect Anupgarh, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Barmer, and Bhildi, strengthening the security along the entire border.

Additionally, the line connecting Jaisalmer to Jodhpur will also be upgraded. (ANI)

