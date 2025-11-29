Did IAF Chief AP Singh Resign After Losing 7 Rafale and 1 Tejas? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Letter Circulated by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts

PIB said that the viral letter claiming IAF Chief AP Singh has resigned after losing 7 Rafale and 1 Tejas is fake (Photo Credits: X/@PIBFactCheck)

Mumbai, November 29: Did Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief AP Singh resign after losing seven Rafale fighter jets and one Tejas aircraft? The question comes as a letter allegedly claiming that Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has resigned is going viral on social media. A few Pakistani propaganda accounts are sharing the letter claiming that the IAF Chief has resigned after losing seven Rafale and one Tejas aircraft. "After losing 7 Rafale and 1 Tejas, the IAF chief has resigned", an X user said while sharing the alleged letter.

As per the alleged letter, IAF chief Amar Preet Singh has resigned as IAF chief. "Resignation from the post of Chief of the Air Staff", the subject of the alleged letter, reportedly written by Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, reads. While the letter in the name of IAF Chief AP Singh appears to be genuine, a fact check by PIB revealed the actual truth behind the viral letter. Did Indian Army General Upendra Dwivedi Really Propose Giving Arunachal Pradesh to China To Stop Beijing From Supporting Pakistan? PIB Fact Check Debunks Digitally Altered Video.

IAF Chief Chief AP Singh Resigned After Losing 7 Rafale and 1 Tejas? PIB Says Viral Letter Is Fake

Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a letter claiming that the Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief AP Singh has resigned after losing 7 Rafale and 1 Tejas. #PIBFactCheck ❌This letter is #fake 🚨The claims being made in the letter are baseless and are a part of an… pic.twitter.com/BID362IJew — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 28, 2025

According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the alleged letter is fake. PIB Fact Check said that the widely circulated letter is fake and not issued by the Indian Air Force. Debunking the alleged claim as fake, PIB said that the claims made in the viral letter are baseless and are a part of an ongoing disinformation campaign launched by Pakistan against India.

Calling the viral letter circulated by Pakistani propaganda accounts, PIB asked people to avoid sharing unverified information and to rely only on official Government of India (GoI) sources for accurate information. PIB Fact Check also requested people to share suspicious documents related to the Government of India with them on WhatsApp at 91 8799711259 and on email at factcheck@pib.gov.in. Did Air Chief Marshal AP Singh Criticise the Tejas Fighter Jet and Call It 'Samosa'? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Fake Video Going Viral on Social Media.

Hence, the alleged claim that IAF Chief AP Singh resigned after losing seven Rafale fighter jets and one Tejas aircraft is false. As clarified by PIB, the viral letter shared by Pakistani propaganda accounts claiming Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has resigned is fake. PIB further added that the widely circulated fake letter going viral on social media was not issued by the Indian Air Force.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Claim : IAF Chief AP Singh has resigned after losing seven Rafale and one Tejas aircrafts. Conclusion : PIB said that viral letter claiming IAF Chief AP Singh has resigned after losing 7 Rafale and 1 Tejas is fake. Full of Trash Clean

