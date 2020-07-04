Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 4 (ANI): The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Bhubaneswar Circle on Saturday released a list of monuments, sites, and museums that will open from July 6 in the state.

According to the release, a total of 31 monuments, sites, and museums that fall under ASI, Bhubaneswar Circle will be opened, along with the two Archaeological Museums at Ratnagiri, (Jajpur) and Lalitagiri (Cuttack).

The prominent monuments are Asoka Rock Inscription in Pandya, alongwith Raja-Rani Temple in Bhubaneswar among others.

This comes after the Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel had announced that all monuments can be reopened with complete precautions from July 6 onwards, amid relaxations in the COVID-19 lockdown.

"Have decided that all monuments can be opened with complete precautions from 6th July," said Prahlad Singh Patel in a tweet. (ANI)

