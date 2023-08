Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 7 (ANI): As the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) continues its scientific survey of the Gyanvapi complex, an advocate representing the Hindu side, said on account of the fifth Monday of the ongoing ‘Sawan’month, there could be a small delay in starting the survey today.

Today is the fourth day of the ongoing survey by ASI.

"Survey work is under progress. Anjuman Intezamia Committee is also cooperating with the survey. There can be a little delay to start the survey as today is the fifth Monday of 'Sawan' month," said Sudhir Tripathi, an advocate representing the Hindu side.

Another advocate, Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, representing the Hindu side in the case, said, "ASI is conducting the survey in a systematic and scientific manner. Measurements are being done, it will take some time. They will submit the report to the court after the survey is completed."

While talking to the reporters in Varanasi on Sunday, advocate representing the Hindu side-Vishnu Shankar Jain said that the Muslim side has followed the court’s order and has fully cooperated with the survey.

“The ASI is doing its work smoothly. The Muslim side has followed the court’s order and has fully cooperated with the survey. Every modern technique is being used for the survey. In the future also the work will continue according to the court’s order,” he said.

Advocate Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi said that further investigation of the premises of the mosque is also being done.

“ASI is doing its work smoothly. They are doing their required analysis. The further investigation of the premises of the mosque is also being done.Photography, measurement and mapping has been done of all the three tombs. A study is being conducted of the entire campus...GDPR machines have been used,” Chaturvedi said.

The scientific survey of the complex, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath Temple, excluding Wuzu Khana, began on Friday, following the Allahabad High Court's order, which allowed the ASI to conduct the survey, to determine if the 17th century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed the plea filed by the Muslim side, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, challenging the Varanasi court order allowing the ASI to conduct a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises, except the 'Wazukhana' area where a “Shivling” was claimed to have been found last year. (ANI)

