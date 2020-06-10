India News | Asiatic Lion Population in Gujarat Grows to 674, Sees over 28% Growth

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 10 (ANI): Gujarat has seen one of the highest growth rate of 28.87 per cent in the population of Asiatic Lions taking their number from 523 to 674 in five years from the last population estimation done in 2015, state forest department said on Wednesday.

Gujarat Chief Wildlife Warden said in a press note that population estimation of Asiatic Lions is conducted at an interval of five years.

"The last population estimation exercise was conducted in May 2015 which pegged the lion numbers at 523, a 27 per cent increase from the estimation of 2010. The population of Asiatic Lions has thus shown a steady increase with a population of 674 individuals with an increase rate of 28.87 per cent (one of the highest growth rate so far) from the previous growth of 27 per cent during 2015 (523 lions)," he said.

The press note said multiple strategies have been implemented in the Asiatic lion landscape that has contributed to the current conservation success.

It said multiple strategies and interventions include people's participation, use of modern technology, wildlife health care, habitat management, increase in prey base and human-lion conflict mitigation.

The department said it remains committed to the long-term conservation of Asiatic lions. (ANI)

