Guwahati, Dec 19 (PTI) Ruling BJP and opposition Congress on Tuesday announced candidates for all the 28 seats of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), polling for which will take place on January 8 next year.

Addressing a press conference here, state Finance Minister Ajanta Neog said the list has been prepared after detailed consultation with senior leaders of each constituency of the council in Dima Hasao district.

Also Read | Mallikarjun Kharge’s Name Proposed by Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal As INDIA Bloc PM Face, Congress Chief Says ‘Lets Win First’.

"There is a positive wave blowing in favour of the BJP in Dima Hasao on account of welfare activities of the central and state governments. We will win all the seats and the opposition will get nothing," she added.

NCHAC Chief Executive Member Debolal Gorlosa will contest from his present constituency Dehangi, while another prominent leader and the council's Executive Member Hen Samuel Changsan will seek re-election from Digar.

Also Read | Dinosaur Eggs in Madhya Pradesh: Holy Stone Ball Worshipped by Family as ‘Kuldevta’ Turns Out to Be Fossilised Dino Egg.

Meanwhile, Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah approved the list of party candidates for the upcoming election, stating that youths and women have been given more importance.

"Out of the 28 seats, we have nominated 18 people in the age group of 25-35 years and given tickets to four women workers. We are hopeful to form the administration in the council," Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Vice Chairman (Media Department) Bedabrat Bora said.

The polling of NCHAC will take place on January 8 next year through ballot papers. The last date for filing nominations has been fixed on December 21 and the scrutiny of applications will be done on the next day.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 22 and the list of valid candidates will be published on the same day.

If there is any requirement of repolling in any constituency, it will be held on January 10.

The counting of votes will be held on January 12.

The polling will be held for all the 28 constituencies, comprising 280 polling stations, of which 27 have been marked as 'very sensitive', 100 as 'sensitive' and the remaining as 'comparatively safe'.

Out of these polling stations, 10-15 per cent are located in extremely remote areas with difficult terrain and without motorable roads.

The total number of voters in the constituencies spread across Dima Hasao district is 1,41,124, including 70,485 men and 70,639 women.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)