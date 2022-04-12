Lilabari (Assam) [India], April 12 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday inaugurated the Flying Training Organization (FTO) at Lilabari Airport in Assam's Lakhimpur district.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju were also present at the occasion.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Govt to Distribute 1.5 Lakh DD Free Dish in Areas Without Cable TV.

This is the first FTO of Northeast India.

Redbird Aviation has established the Flying Training School at Lilabari Airport with an aim to help the youths of the North-Eastern region in the aviation sector.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: ‘Ukraine Probing if Chemical Weapons Were Used in Mariupol’, Says Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defence.

Meanwhile, Scindia today launched the first indigenously-made Dornier 228 flight from Assam's Dibrugarh to Arunachal Pradesh's Pasighat.

The first made in India aircraft with these details has been developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

The remarkable feat comes in line with the integrated efforts of the government and the Airports Authority of India to significantly enhance India's regional connectivity with a special emphasis being given to the country's northeast region lately.

Scindia also flagged off the Dornier Aircraft route from Pasighat to Lilabari in Assam. The aircraft will link the state's Advanced Landing Grounds and other airports.

Scindia also underlined the government's vision of rapidly scaling the country's domestic connectivity through the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) in coming times.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has been vigorously pursuing its objectives of launching new air routes, developing new airports and innovating the underserved and unserved airports across the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)