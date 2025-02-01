Dispur (Assam) [India], February 1 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as part of the celebration of his birthday by spending time with around 1200 children of the Safai Karmis of Guwahati at a programme held at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalaskhetra on Saturday, a press release said.

The children belonging to Valmiki Sangeet Vidyalaya presented cultural performances in honour of the Chief Minister. The cultural shows depicting Assam's rich cultural heritage including borgeet impressed one and all present there.

Also Read | Gurugram: 2 Arrested for Killing 46-Year-Old Man for Demanding Money Lent to One of the Accused.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma congratulated the children on their extraordinary displays and said, "You have projected the cultural diversity along with its beauty through your presentation". He on the occasion, thanked the functionaries of Valmiki Sangeet Vidyalaya for putting up cultural performances on the creation of Srimanta Sankardeva. CM Sarma paying his rich tributes said that Sankardeva worked to remove discrimination and propagated equality.

The Chief Minister, therefore, said that the performances by the children displayed the tenets of equality. The eye-catching performances were also reflections of Assam's rich heritage. CM Sarma thanked the children for their extraordinary presentations and asked them to strive for excellence. He said that after two years they would be taken to New Delhi where they would get the opportunity to present their performances in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | Ashwini Vaishnaw Hails Union Budget 2025, Announces '200 New Vande Bharat Trains, 100 Amrit Bharat and 50 Namo Bharat Trains in Next 2-3 Years'.

He also asked them to be regular with their studies and maintain a perfect balance between their academic and cultural pursuits. CM Sarma also asked them to dream big and very dedicatedly pursue it to become great in life. Stating the increasing number of medical and engineering colleges along with universities in the state, he called upon the students to study seriously as they will get ample opportunities to fulfil their ambition after studying in institutions of higher education.

The Chief Minister also announced an educational trip to Kaziranga National Park for all the students of Valmiki Sangeet Vidyalaya. The students will be taken to the National Park in batches so that they can enjoy the flora and fauna in the park and learn something new. He also asked students to write essays about their Kaziranga trip experiences as the best ones will be awarded, it added.

Minister Water Resources, I&PR etc Pijush Hazarika, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Assam Kshetra Pracharak Basistha Bujar Baruah and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)