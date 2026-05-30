India News | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Meets PM Modi in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital here on Saturday.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) shared information about the meeting on the social media platform X, stating, "Chief Minister of Assam, Shri @himantabiswa met Prime Minister @narendramodi."

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https://x.com/PMOIndia/status/2060693049974665573

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday (May 23) called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi, expressing gratitude for the Centre's continued support to the state over the past five years.

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In a post on X, two leaders also discussed Assam's development roadmap and the state's future growth strategy.

CM Sarma wrote, "Called upon Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi today. I thanked her for the constant support extended to Assam over the last five years and discussed the roadmap for Assam's growth and development journey in the coming years."

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday inaugurated a new flyover in Guwahati named after Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

"...We have dedicated this flyover in the name of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee...I am hopeful that this flyover will provide benefits to the people...", he told reporters after the inauguration.

BJP Assam Pradesh in a post on X said, " Another milestone in Assam's transformation journey. Hon'ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa Ji has dedicated the newly constructed Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Flyover to the public. Built at a cost of ₹376 cr, it ensures seamless connectivity from Pragjyotishpur Medical College to NH-27, benefiting thousands of citizens daily". (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)