CUET UG 2026 Technical Glitch: NTA To Conduct Re-Exam for 3,765 Candidates Who Could Not Complete Test on May 30

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a special re-examination for candidates affected by a technical glitch during the CUET UG 2026 examination held on May 30. The agency confirmed that students who completed biometric registration and were present at their examination centres but could not finish their papers due to the disruption will be given another opportunity to appear for the test.

In an official statement, NTA acknowledged the inconvenience caused and assured candidates that a revised examination schedule will be released soon. The technical issue reportedly affected some centres during Shift 1, delaying the start of the examination. CUET-UG 2026: NTA Revises Exam Timings After Technical Glitch Causes Delay.

CUET UG 2026 Re-Exam Announced After Technical Glitch

We know today's unfortunate technical disruption caused distress for some CUET (UG) 2026 candidates. Candidates who did their Biometric Registration and were present at their examination centres today (i.e. 30.05.2026 in Shift-I), but couldn't complete their examination due to… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 30, 2026

The agency has directed Tata Consultancy Services (TCS iON), its technical service provider, to conduct a detailed root-cause analysis and submit a report on the incident. According to NTA, nearly 95 per cent of candidates were eventually able to complete their examinations after the issue was resolved and compensatory time was provided. CUET UG 2026: NTA to Announce New Dates for Candidates Who Faced Technical Glitch.

However, around 3,765 candidates who had completed biometric verification reportedly left their centres before the examination resumed. As a one-time measure, NTA has decided to conduct a rescheduled examination for these affected students.

Earlier, the agency had revised the afternoon session timings, with reporting beginning at 2:30 PM and the examination starting at 4:00 PM instead of 3:00 PM. NTA reiterated that all candidates were given the full duration of the test and expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to students and parents.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 07:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).