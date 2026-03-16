Datia (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 16 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday offered prayers at the renowned Baglamukhi Temple in Datia, Madhya Pradesh, and sought the blessings.

On his arrival in Datia, Sarma was welcomed by Bharatiya Janata Party workers and local social workers, who greeted him with garlands. He then visited the Baglamukhi Devi Temple at the Pitambara Peeth, where he performed rituals and offered prayers according to traditional customs.

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During his visit, the Assam Chief Minister also went to the ancient Vankhandeshwar Mahadev Temple, where he performed jalabhishek of Lord Shiva amid Vedic chants by priests.

Speaking to the media, Sarma said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is always prepared for elections. He added that the party remains connected with the people and works continuously to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach them.

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He expressed confidence that the BJP would once again form the government in Assam and said that the party's flag would also fly high in West Bengal in the coming elections.

Earlier, on March 14, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated and laid the foundations for several important development projects worth around Rs 340 crore for the people of the districts of Cachar, Hailakandi and Sribhumi.

He further accelerated the development journey of the Barak Valley, dedicated the State Secretariat, Barak Valley, Silchar, to the service of the people of Barak Valley at a function held at SilcharIt may be noted that the development projects inaugurated in Cachar district today are the vital bridges, cultural centres and key infrastructure, alongside Assam Secretariat, Barak Valley, and Silchar for bringing governance and growth closer to the people.

The Secretariat complex has been constructed on 15 bighas of land, covering an area of 18,585 square metres, and was completed within 36 months.

The project includes several buildings, such as the Secretariat building, an auditorium building, a guest house, the Chief Minister's residence, officers' quarters, and quarters for Grade-III and Grade-IV employees. (ANI)

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