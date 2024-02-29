Barpeta (Assam) [India], February 29 (ANI): As a part of the state government's Vikash Yatra, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated, laid foundations, and performed Bhumi Pujan for projects worth Rs 624 crore in Barpeta district on Thursday, according to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

It may be noted that the projects that the Chief Minister inaugurated are the Atal Uran two lane setu connecting Barpeta Road Railway station and Sarupeta Railway station involving a financial outlay of Rs 42 crore, strengthening cum beautification of the road from Simalaguri to Barpeta Road with Rs 19 crore, widening and strengthening the road between Katajhar and Kahitama involving an outlay of Rs 31 crore, 95 piped water schemes worth Rs 132 crore, multi utility building under district Industries and Commerce Centre wirth Rs 4 crore; and a park constructed with the outlay of Rs 2 crore.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Preparations Underway for Gujarat Leg of Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's Yatra From March 7.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stones for Sarukhetri District Hospital, involving a financial outlay of Rs 108 crore, Sarbhog stadium with Rs 12 crore, a road bridge over the railway line at Sorbhog, new circuit house at Barpeta with Rs 14 crore, upgradation of two roads involving Rs 13 crore.

Moreover, 37 new roads will be laid and revamped involving a total outlay of Rs 154 crore, one bridge with expenditure of Rs 6 crore, and one flood control project involving an outlay of Rs 5 crore.

Also Read | CAA in Assam: Opposition Parties Oppose Citizenship Amendment Act Implementation, To Meet PM Narendra Modi.

The projects for which Sarma performed Bhumi Pujan are under Asom Mala 2.0 upgradation of road from Sarthebari to Nagaon, flyover, Barpeta Circuit House and Sarukhetri district hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that over the next 15 days, as a part of Vikash Yatra projects worth Rs 50,000 crore will be either given shape or will be started across the state, taking the development of Assam to a greater height.

"The projects which witnessed either foundation or bhumi pujan, or dedication involving worth Rs. 624 crore in Barpeta will transform the district into a major industrial hub. The projects will greatly enhance the infrastructure of Barpeta district including its roads, health, drinking water and sports," the Chief Minister said.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also took part in a road show in Barpeta, where people from all across society came out in large numbers to greet him.

Expressing his gratitude to the people of Barpeta, the Chief Minister said, "It is really a delightful experience to take part in a roadshow at Barpeta Road. It is even more heartening to receive the love and affection of the people who turned out in large numbers. Their spontaneous support is indeed an indication of our acceptability among the masses."

Inaugurating the Atal Uran Setu, the Chief Minister said that the setu built worth Rs 42 crore will ensure smooth connectivity and act as a lifeline for the people of the town.

Paying his tributes to the great souls like Ambikagiri Roy Choudhury, Prasannalal Choudhury, Banikanta Kakati, Mohendra Mohan Choudhury, and others who were born in Barpeta, Sarma said that, the present state government has always taken keen interest for the socio-economic-cultural and academic development of Barpeta as well as other parts of the state.

Giving a snapshot of several achievements of the present government at the state, the Chief Minister said that in the last two years and eight months, the state government fulfilling its poll promises has filled up 96,000 government vacancies.

"After giving one lakh government jobs, government will advertise for 35,000 more posts in government jobs. Besides giving micro finance loan waivers to beneficiaries, the government will waive off micro finance loans from five lakh more beneficiaries. All the 42 lakh ration card holders in the state will be entitled to medical insurance upto Rs. 5 lakh under PM Ayushaman Bharat and CM Ayushman Assam along with Orunodoi benefits of Rs. 1250 every month," the Chief Minister said.

He said that under the Nijut Moina scheme, the government will pay Rs 10000 after a girl passes metric, Rs 12000 when she takes admission in degree and Rs 12,500 once she taken admission for Master degree to facilitate the girl students to pursue their higher studies.

The Chief Minister said that both the central and state governments, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ventured into a journey of making the country a Viksit Bharat.

He, therefore, urged upon the people of the state to extend their cooperation to help the government in its endeavour of making a new and Vikshit Assam.

The Chief Minister during his visit to Barpeta also unveiled a life sized statue of the late G.L. Agarwala in front of Barpeta Road Xahitya Xabha Bhawan. Paying his tributes, the Chief Minister said that the statue is a tribute to late G.L. Agarwala and his vast contribution in the socio-economic empowerment of the people.

Minister Education, who is also the Guardian Minister of Barpeta Ranoj Pegu; Minister Panchayat and Rural Development Ranjeet Kumar Dass; MLAs Phanidhar Talukdar and Monoranjan Talukdar; Barpeta BJP District President Anil Das; Mandal President Ajay Kumar Das; and host of others were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)