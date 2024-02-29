Guwahati, February 29: The United Opposition Forum in Assam -- which includes a total of 16 parties including Congress and others, on Thursday announced that they will oppose the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state amid some reports that the Centre might frame the rules of the CAA before the Lok Sabha polls.

"We met Governor Gulabchand Kataria, and handed over a memorandum signed by 16 opposition parties expressing objection to implementing CAA in the state. The act is a threat to the history and culture of Assam. All leaders of these 16 opposition parties echoed concerns in the same tone before the Governor," Assam unit Congress president Bhupen Borah, told reporters here. Himanta Biswa Sarma on CAA: Assam CM Says Citizenship Amendment Act Only Solution to Hindu Bengalis’ Citizenship Problem.

"The Governor will send our memorandum to the President. Moreover, we have also planned to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise him about the adverse outcome of implementing CAA in Assam," he added. The Congress leader said that the United Opposition Forum will write a letter to PM Modi seeking his appointment.

Meanwhile, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, convenor of the United Opposition Forum, said: "The people of Assam have never accepted the CAA. This act is contrary to the linguistic characteristics of the state. The CAA was formulated to gain votes during the election through polarisation. It is an anti-Assam act." Anti-CAA Protests: Supreme Court Extends Protection to Independent Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi From Arrest in NIA Case.

According to him, CAA has demolished the provisions laid down in the Assam Accord, and once the act is implemented, Assam will face more problems regarding illegal infiltration.

