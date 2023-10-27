Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 27 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday inaugurated a new block at the Assam Secretariat in Dispur here.

Chief Minister Sarma said that since the office will look into the issues of the people, it has been named 'Lok Sewa Bhawan'.

The new block named the 'I' block has been dedicated to catering to the services of the people. The Bhawan will serve as the new operational base for both the Chief Minister's office and the Chief Secretary's office.

The Assam CM took to 'X' and posted, "With the blessings of the people, Assam gets a dedicated Chief Minister's Secretariat which will be known as the Lok Sewa Bhawan."

After the inauguration ceremony, Sarma addressed the media and said, "Today, a new block named 'I' block was inaugurated at the Assam Secretariat. The construction work for another block is underway. It will probably be completed within a few months. The newly constructed building will house the Chief Minister's Office and Chief Secretary's Office."

"We will try to give a new shape to the Assam Secretariat within the next 5-10 years. Since the Assam Secretariat looks after the welfare issues of the people, the building has been named Lok Sewa Bhawan," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Assam Chief Minister launched the 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' from Guwahati to Delhi as part of the "Meri Maati Mera Desh" initiative.

CM Sarma flagged off the Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express carrying urns filled with soil at the Guwahati Railway Station on Friday morning.

Sarma arrived at the Guwahati Railway Station at about 5.45 am, after which he signalled the departure of the Rajdhani Express, which was heading for Delhi and carrying 270 urns full of soil. (ANI)

