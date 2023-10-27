New Delhi, October 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tops the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) list of 40-star campaigners released by the party on Friday for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled to be held in November.

The list also includes party national president JP Nadda, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Mansukh Mandaviya, Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Anurag Thakur, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narottam Mishra too are on the list of star campaigners. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: BJP Releases List of 40 Star Campaigners Including PM Narendra Modi for Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Meanwhile, PM Modi who remained in the poll-bound state on Friday offered prayers at Kanch Mandir (Temple) in Chitrakoot. The Kanch Mandir includes the temple of Citrakuta Vihari and Viharini (Lord Rama and Goddess Sita), along with the Raghav Satsang Bhavan.

He also visited Shri Sadguru Seva Sangh Trust in Chitrakoot and thanked Shri Sadhguru Seva Sangh Trust for playing an important role in the medical treatment of the poor and oppressed. "I thank Shri Sadhguru Seva Sangh Trust from all the oppressed, poor, adivasi people for playing a pivotal role in the service of humanity," the Prime Minister said while addressing a rally at Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Files Nomination From Morena's Dimani Seat.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year. The state is scheduled to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

