Nagaon (Assam) [India], October 28 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday ceremonially launched the distribution of cheques to 32,482 members of women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under Mukhyamantrir Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan at Kaliabor LAC in Nagaon district.

Addressing a public meeting at Dr T Ao Stadium, the Chief Minister said that the state today has nearly 4 lakh SHGs, of which around 4,000 operate within the Kaliabor constituency.

"The state government has been taking various measures to strengthen SHGs through revolving funds, bank loans, CLFs, VOs, 'Jivika Sakhis' and 'Bank Sakhis,' ensuring that women associated with these groups receive sustained assistance. Since the inception of the SHG movement, women of Assam have progressed significantly, transforming from homemakers to leaders who now help run society itself," he said, adding that over the past 12-13 years, SHG women have collectively taken loans worth about Rs 21,000 crore from banks and have consistently repaid them on time.

The Chief Minister said that Mukhyamantrir Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan was launched to further strengthen the organised force of 40 lakh women connected to four lakh SHGs, enabling them to contribute both socially and economically towards building a self-reliant Assam.

He remarked that following the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who dreams of creating three crore Lakhpati Didis, the state government has resolved to develop at least 30 lakh Lakhpati Baideus in Assam. In this context, CM Sarma mentioned the success stories of Mamoni Bhuyan Changmai, a member of Milijuli SHG and Bibi Basumatary of Kalyani SHG of Kaliabor, who became Lakhpati Baideus through fast food and snack enterprise and piggery and livestock enterprise, respectively.

Outlining the use of the entrepreneurship fund provided under the mission, the Chief Minister said that the first instalment of Rs 10,000 received as seed capital could be deposited by beneficiaries into their SHGs to collectively build a fund of Rs 1 lakh, which could then be used for joint enterprises. The beneficiaries could use it individually to start a new business or expand an existing family enterprise.

He informed that the government will evaluate the utilisation of this fund after six months, and those who use it judiciously will be eligible for subsequent instalments of Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively. He urged women beneficiaries to use the entrepreneurship fund prudently, emphasising that the initiative is not merely a financial scheme but also embodies the spirit of socio-economic and gender empowerment of women.

Underlining the success of the Nijut Moina Scheme, CM Sarma said that under the initiative, no girl student dropped out after the first year of college last year, and this year, over 30,000 more girls have enrolled compared to the previous year.

Speaking further, the Chief Minister said that under the Orunodoi Scheme, the government has progressively increased the financial benefit and from January next year, Orunodoi beneficiaries will receive an additional Rs 250 subsidy for purchasing LPG cylinders.

The Chief Minister announced that 3,000 more eligible families will be added to the Orunodoi beneficiary list, stating that around 30,000 families in Kaliabor are presently getting benefits from the scheme. Further stating that ration card holders are entitled to free healthcare benefits up to Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat and Ayushman Asom schemes, he said that from November onwards, such families will receive pulses, salt and sugar at subsidised rates.

The Chief Minister said that the present government has brought about transformative changes in the lives of women.

He said that strict measures taken against child marriage have yielded remarkable results, almost eliminating the practice from the State. Similarly, due to decisive government action, cases of rape, molestation and dowry-related crimes have shown a steep decline. The government, he added, is also moving forward to introduce legislation in the upcoming November session of the Assam Legislative Assembly to address the issue of polygamy in the state.

Highlighting developmental initiatives undertaken in Kaliabor, the Chief Minister mentioned the creation of Kaliabor sub-division, the establishment of a Law College and the proposed elevated corridor over Kaziranga.

He added that construction of a new indoor stadium at Dr T Ao Stadium has already commenced, and a plan is underway to establish a new university in Kaliabor. He also informed that the government has taken steps to provide land rights to tea garden workers,

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management and local MLA Keshab Mahanta, MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MLAs Rupak Sarma, Jitu Goswami, Dipluranjan Sarma and Sashikanta Das, Nagaon Zilla Parishad Chairperson Gitanjali Hazarika, Mission Director of Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission Kuntalmoni Sarma Bordoloi, officials of the Panchayat & Rural Development Department and district administration. (ANI)

