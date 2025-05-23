India News | Assam CM Meets Union Minister JP Nadda; Seeks Assistance in Expediting Groundwork for Brownfield Ammonia Urea Complex

Cricket

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday met Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers, Jagat Prakash Nadda and sought his assistance in expediting the ongoing groundwork for the Brownfield Ammonia Urea Complex.

May 23, 2025
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday met Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers, Jagat Prakash Nadda and sought his assistance in expediting the ongoing groundwork for the Brownfield Ammonia Urea Complex.

In a meeting held at the Union Minister's office at Nirman Bhawan here, CM Sarma urged Nadda to expedite the ongoing groundwork for the Brownfield Ammonia Urea Complex in Namrup.

May 23, 2025
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday met Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers, Jagat Prakash Nadda and sought his assistance in expediting the ongoing groundwork for the Brownfield Ammonia Urea Complex.

In a meeting held at the Union Minister's office at Nirman Bhawan here, CM Sarma urged Nadda to expedite the ongoing groundwork for the Brownfield Ammonia Urea Complex in Namrup.

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the establishment of a new Brownfield Ammonia Urea Plant in Namrup, costing Rs 10,601.40 crore. The project, proposed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, aims to boost domestic urea production.

The Chief Minister also requested the Union Minister, who also holds the Health and Family Welfare portfolio, to augment the medical education facilities in the State and to set up new nursing colleges.

CM Sarma also urged Nadda to ensure maximum benefits to those availing AB-PMJAY facilities.

The Union Minister gave a patient hearing and assured the Chief Minister that he would extend all possible help and support from his Ministries to the Government of Assam.

Taking to X , the Chief Minister posted, "Grateful to Hon'ble Union Minister Adarniya @JPNadda Ji for his valuable time today. We sought his assistance in expediting ongoing ground work for the Brownfield Ammonia Urea Complex in Namrup; augmenting medical education facilities in the state and setting up of new nursing colleges and ensuring maximum benefit is accrued to those availing AB-PMJAY facilities." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

