Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], February 17 (ANI): Ahead of the historic Budget and Assembly Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly in Kokrajhar, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced Rs 27 crores for the renovation of rural roads in Kokrajhar.

In a post on X, the government of BTR said, "Ahead of the historic first-ever Budget and Assembly Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly in Kokrajhar, CM Dr Himanta Biswa and CEM Pramod Boro BTR inspected road infrastructure in the Jarbari-Dighli area leading to Saralpara. During the visit, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted a comprehensive review of the ongoing road development projects and announced a commitment of Rs 27 crores for the renovation of rural roads in Kokrajhar."

"This significant support reflects the joint efforts of the Assam Government and BTR leadership in enhancing connectivity, accelerating infrastructure development, and improving rural livelihoods," the X post of the Govt of BTR further said.

CM Sarma arrived to a warm welcome in Kokrajhar on Monday morning to attend a historic sitting of the state Assembly outside Guwahati.

Assam Legislative Assembly session is being held outside the capital city for one day for the first time in the state's history.

The first day of the Budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly is being held at the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) assembly in Kokrajhar on Monday, sending a message of peace.

Buses carrying Assam ministers and the state MLAs left for the BTC assembly in Kokrajhar where the first day of the Budget session would be held.

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika said, "For the first time, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, we are going to hold the assembly session in Kokrajhar. 15 years ago, there was a situation that the people of Kokrajhar wanted a separate state, but now they don't want it and they are welcoming us... This is a great initiative. It will be continued."

Deputy Speaker of Assam Assembly, Numal Momin said that it would send a very positive message of peace in the Bodoland Territorial Region.

Numal Momin said, "The message of all MLAs is that after the BJP government came, the peace prevails in BTR (Bodoland Territorial Region), which was a disturbed area earlier. We are having this budget session and the Governor's speech in Kokrajhar today. It will carry a very good message to the people of Assam and PM Modi's dream of 'Sabka sath sabka vikas, sabka vishwas sabka prayaas'."

BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia said that it is a great and historical day for Assam.

"The Assam Assembly is going to be held in Kokrajhar...We'll discuss the economic, socio-economic and all-round development of the six scheduled areas. It is very significant...It will give a great message to the entire people of Assam," he said.

AIUDF MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya said that this is a great initiative to go outside for a one-day Assembly session.

He said, "It is a good initiative. This is happening for the first time in India, where we are going out of the station and going to Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) area. Everyone will praise this step as BTC was an underdeveloped area. Earlier there was insecurity in this area. Today it is in mainstream. It will send a good message that the government is thinking about the development of the Bodo people."

Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal said, "It is a historical budget session that will start outside the capital. I think that will give a message to the people of the 'sixth schedule' area. Today's one main discussion will be on the socio-economic and all-round development of the 'sixth schedule' area."

AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam said that this was an indication of peaceful restoration going on there.

He said, "It is happening for the first time in the Assam Assembly, hosting the Assembly session outside the capital. It is one of the proofs shown by the government that earlier, the BTC area was a completely unraised area since 1985, but presently, peaceful restoration is going on there. Their demand is the separate state, but now it will suit them that they are part of the mainstream." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)