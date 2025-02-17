Mumbai, February 17: Gujarat Toolroom Limited (GTL), a company specialising in precision engineering, tool production, and mining, has announced the record date for its much-awaited 5:1 bonus share issue. The announcement follows a significant rally in the stock, which saw a 3123.68% increase in value over the past five years.

The stock has been trading at a 10% upper circuit limit, closing at INR 11.90 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Its market valuation is INR 276.16 crore. The bonus share issue has further fueled investor interest, with the stock delivering a solid 13.53% return over the last two weeks. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, February 17, 2025: BHEL, Aditya Birla Fashion, Zydus Lifesciences Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

Gujarat Toolroom Bonus Share Record Date:

Gujarat Toolroom has set Tuesday, February 18, 2025, as the record date for the bonus shares, offering 5 bonus shares for every 1 existing share held.

Gujarat Toolroom, headquartered in Ahmedabad, was established in 1983 and is known for its expertise in precision tool production and mineral development. The company has experienced substantial growth, with its shares delivering multi-bagger returns over the last three years. However, the stock has seen a 67.52% correction over the past year and a 28.86% decline on a year-to-date basis. Natco Pharma Share Price Today, February 17: Stocks of Natco Pharma Limited Rise in Early Trade by 1.03%, Check Latest Price on NSE.

In addition to the bonus announcement, the company has scheduled its Q3 results meeting for February 14, 2025. At this meeting, the board will consider and approve the company's unaudited financial results for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2025 12:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).