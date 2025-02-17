Bengaluru, February 17: Many areas across Bengaluru will face power outages on February 18 due to urgent maintenance work. The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has issued a power cut notice but has not shared a comprehensive list of the affected localities.

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has scheduled emergency maintenance work at the 66/11 KV Telecom station on February 18, 2025 (Tuesday). The maintenance activities will take place between 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM, leading to power outages in several parts of Bengaluru during this period. Residents and businesses in the affected areas are advised to plan accordingly, as the electricity supply will be temporarily disrupted while the essential maintenance work is carried out. Bengaluru Power Cut: BESCOM Announces 8-Hour Power Outage in Parts of City Till February 18 Due to Critical Infrastructure Upgrade, Check Timings and List of Affected Areas.

Bengaluru Power Cut: Affected Areas From 10 am to 1 pm

The areas affected by the Bengaluru power cut on February 18, 2025, include:

Hosahalli Main Road, Arfat Nagar, Padarayanapura (East and West), Devaraj Aras Nagar, Sujata Tent, JJR Nagar, Harige Hospital, Sangam Circle, Oblesh Colony, VS Garden, Rayapur, Binny Pete, Gopalan Mall, Mysore Road (1st, 2nd, and 3rd Cross), Momimpur, Janatha Colony, Shamana Garden, Ranganath Colony, Park West Apartments, Anjanappa Garden, Doreswamy Nagar, Flower Garden, New Police Quarters, SD Math, Cottonpet, Akkipet, Balaji Complex, Manarthi Pet, Sultan Pet, Nalbandwadi (opposite Chikkapet Metro Station), Police Road, Telecom Layout, Ambedkar Layout, Leprosy Hospital, Nagamma Nagar, Cheluvappa Garden, SBI Quarters, Gopalan Apartment, Mariyappana Palya, KP Agrahara, Bhuvanangeshwari Math, ETA Apartment, Arogya Bhavan, Prestige Woods Apartment, Hampinagar, Vijayanagar, Indiranagar, and surrounding areas. Bengaluru Shocker: 2 Unidentified Men Forcibly Enter Woman's Uber Cab, Chase and Sexually Harass Her After She Tries To Flee; Probe Launched.

Bengaluru Power Cut: Affected Areas From 10:30 am to 4:30 pm

BESCOM has announced that emergency maintenance work will take place at the 66/11 KV Banaswadi Station on February 18, 2025 (Tuesday), from 10:30 AM to 4:30 PM. This scheduled maintenance will result in power outages across several areas in Bengaluru, including:

Horamavu P&T Layout, Nisarga Colony, Nandana Colony, Aashirwad Colony, Jyotinagar, Agra, Balaji Layout, Chinnaswamappa Layout, Coconut Grove, Devmata School, Amar Regency, Vijaya Bank Colony, HRBR Layout (1st, 2nd, and 3rd Blocks), Kammanahalli Main Road, Kalyananagar, BWSSB Water Tank, Hennur Village, Chellikere, Meghna Palya, Geddelahalli, Kothanur, Vaddara Palya, Janakiram Layout, BDS Garden, Sathya Enclave, Prakriti Layout, Hoysalanagar, Brindavan Layout, Vinayaka Layout, Vivekananda Layout, Manjunathnagar Road, NRI Layout, Riches Garden, Sundaranjaneya Temple, Double Road, Punyabhoomi Layout, Samad Layout, Yasinnagar, PNS Layout, Kullappa Circle, 5th Main Road, HBR 2nd Block, Rajkumar Park, Sangolli Rayanna Road, Nehru Road, 80 Feet Road, Mariappa Circle, KK Halli Depot, CMR Road, Nanjundappa Street, Karavalli Road, Ramaiah Layout, Ajamallappa Layout, Dodda Banaswadi, and Ramamurthy Nagar Main Road.

