Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 25 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday inaugurated the newly built Labour Commissioner Office known as Shram Bhawan at a programme held at Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati.

Synchronizing with the programme, Dr Sarma also launched the automatic registration and renewal system for the Labour Department.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said with the inauguration of the Shram Bhawan, the office of the Labour Commissioner will get new momentum to dispose of several claims of the people of the state.

"In view of the immense importance of the E-office system, the State government has given new impetus to digitalisation and as a result, the Assam Secretariat, different directorates and DC offices are getting paperless with the emergence of the digital office system. With the introduction of the E-office in the Labour Commissionerate, steps will be taken to introduce the system in district and sub-division offices across the state," Sarma said.

Stating that around 99 per cent of the works of the Assam Secretariat has become paperless, the Assam Chief Minister said that other than inquiry matters, all the works are being undertaken digitally.

Sarma said for safeguarding the interests of the labours, several laws are in force.

He said that Labour Commissionerate should take steps for safeguarding the interests of the labours.

The chief minister informed that under ease of doing business, steps have been taken to promote the interests of the labour fraternity along with promoting the industrial landscape of the state.

He said that with the amendment of the Labour Act in the State Assembly, steps have been taken to safeguard the interests of both the labours and businessmen.

"The state government has initiated steps for digitalization along with automation. With the help of automation, tremendous success has been achieved in the Transport Department. In the coming day's automation system will be introduced in municipal offices. The automatic registration and renewal system introduced in the Labour Commissionerate will help in disposing of claims in the commissionerate," the CM said.

Minister for Labour Welfare Sanjoy Kishan, Minister for PHE, Tourism etc Jayanta Malla Baruah, MP Queen Oja, MLA Terash Gowalla, Principal Secretary to Labour Department B. Kalayan Chakravarthy, Special Commissioner PWD (B) Raj Chakraboarty and other senior officers of the government were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

