Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 20 (ANI): Assam Congress is gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and a crucial series of meetings with the party MLAs and district presidents is being held in Guwahati on Wednesday.

AICC General Secretary Jitendra Singh and other senior leaders are present in the meeting to sort out the panel list of probable candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Meanwhile, the Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah also extended the last date of receipt of applications from aspiring Congress candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections up to December 22.

Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah told ANI that, to discuss on the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls and party's strategy, a crucial meeting with all district presidents and party MLAs is being held in Guwahati today.

"AICC General Secretary Jitendra Singh and other leaders will interact with the district presidents and party MLAs to discuss about what should be our strategy for forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. Apart from this, a meeting of party political affairs will also be held," said Borah.

After the Assam Congress called for application for seeking tickets to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the state unit said it had so far received 72 applications for tickets . The state unit had fixed an amount of Rs 1 lakh for seeking the nomination for the tickets. State Congress president Bhupen Borah said that the party has decided to extend the deadline for receiving the applications until December 22.

"So far 72 party leaders have submitted their applications for the Congress' tickets to contest next year's Lok Sabha elections. We have extended the time for submission of application. We will send the list to districts and blocks and they will send the panel list," Bhupen Kumar Borah said.

Assam has 14 Lok Sabha seats--9 held by the BJP, 3 by Congress and 1 by AIUDF and Independent. After assembly and parliamentary seat delimitation in the state, the ruling BJP is eyeing winning at least 12 out of 14 seats in Assam in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

