Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 6 (ANI): Debabrata Saikia, Leader of the Assam Congress Legislature Party, appeared before the CID on Wednesday in Assam after the CID summoned him in connection with a case related to the clash that took place during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Guwahati.

The CID has also summoned state party President Bhupen Kumar Borah and asked him to appear before the CID Police Station in Guwahati's Ulubari on March 7.

Earlier, the CID summoned Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar and another Assam Pradesh Congress leader for questioning in connection with the case.

The CID Assam had earlier issued a summons to Debabrata Saikia on February 26.

"The CID has issued summons to Congress MLA Debabrata Saikia, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Kumar Borah in connection with the FIR registered at Basistha police station on January 23 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 for investigation," a senior police official said.

The case has been registered under sections 120B/143/147/283/253/332/333/188/427 of the IPC and section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

Debabrata Saikia said that he had received the notice from the CID under Section 41A of the CrPC.

On January 23 this year, a clash broke out in Guwahati when Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Guwahati. The party workers allegedly broke police barricades in Guwahati in the presence of Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders.

Visuals from the scene showed a number of Congress supporters, many of them bearing party flags, tussling with police personnel, and attempting to break barricades while Rahul Gandhi looked on from a distance.

Following the incident, a case was registered at Basistha Police Station relating to the violation of various laws during a road event of the Indian National Congress, and the case was transferred to CID Assam for a thorough and in-depth investigation through a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to be constituted by the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of CID Assam. (ANI)

