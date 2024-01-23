Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 23 (ANI): The world-famous toy train service and UNESCO Heritage Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) of Northern Frontier Railway has marked the highest ever earnings and passenger footfalls in the history of DHR during this financial year until December 2023, said an official release.

According to an official release from the Chief Public Relations Officer, Sabyasachi De, NF Railway, Maligaon, "The DHR has recorded the highest ever revenue of nearly Rs 17.3 crore, surpassing all the previous records."

"The increased earnings were achieved because of the introduction of more joyride services. Huge footfall during this peak season of tourist flow in the section and growth in passenger traffic led to a rise in earnings," it said.

Presently, daily service between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling and Joy Ride services arebeing operated between Darjeeling and Ghum in the DHR.

"The DHR also introduced special services like Steam Jungle Tea Safari, Red Panda, Him Kanya, etc. Charter trains, special film shooting trains, and heritage dining cars are also some attractive services being offered in the DHR," it said.

A new Coach Restaurant has been opened at Darjeeling and a Heritage Restaurant in Kurseongto attract more tourists to DHR.

The Ghum winter festival was successfully organised from November 25 to December 10.2023.

Local people and tourists from all corners attended the festival with great enthusiasm. The footfall of massive masses helped in promoting tourism and cultural heritage of the DHRsection, it said.

Several initiatives have also been taken for the promotion of DHR in the country andabroad.

The release further said that to boost the tourism, new coaches were introduced and new services were launched.

Additionally, the Darjeeling station is being upgraded with new features like heritage type windows, Kanchenjunga view point etc.

"The up gradation of the Ghum station is also under process. Partnering with stakeholders, tour operators, cultural groups, local population etc. are being done regularly to preserve its conservation and promote heritage value," said the release. (ANI)

