Ras Al Khaimah [UAE] January 25 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attended a concert by the UAE National Orchestra held at the Ras Al Khaimah Cultural Center,, affiliated with the Ministry of Culture, under the title "The Beginning".

The event was attended by Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Minister of Culture, Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Sheikh Khalid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, and Sheikha Alya bint Khalid Al Qasimi, Director General of the UAE National Orchestra, alongside senior officials, music and arts enthusiasts, and members of the community.

Sheikh Saud said the concert reflects the depth of Emirati culture and its rich creative heritage, noting that music and the arts play a vital role in preserving national identity and strengthening its presence within society.

He highlighted the UAE National Orchestra as a valuable addition to the country's cultural landscape, bringing orchestral music closer to audiences, showcasing Emirati identity through contemporary artistic forms, and contributing to the development of talent and professional performance standards.

The concert forms part of a series of musical and artistic events organised by the UAE National Orchestra across the country to broaden cultural participation and present musical experiences inspired by national heritage and innovation.

The programme opened with a performance celebrating the UAE's musical heritage, drawing on traditional forms such as Taghrouda, Ayala, followed by the premiere of the Emirati symphony "The Beginning", composed by Nadim Tarbeh, alongside a selection of international orchestral works. (ANI/WAM)

