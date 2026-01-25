The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) launches its 2026 season on 25 January, with UFC 324: Justin Gaethje vs Paddy Pimblett at the T-Mobile Arena. Marking the start of the promotion’s new global broadcast era, the event features a high-stakes interim lightweight title bout between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett. The card also features the return of Sean O'Malley against Song Yadong and a heavyweight clash between Derrick Lewis and Waldo Cortes-Acosta. In India, Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of UFC, and fans can watch UFC 319 live telecast in India on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3, and Sony Sports Ten 4 TV channels at 7:30 AM IST. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the UFC 324 live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Kriti Sanon Enjoys UFC ‘Fight Night’ With Her Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia and ‘Bhediya’ Co-Star Varun Dhawan in Abu Dhabi (See Pics).

UFC 324 Live Streaming Online

It can't get bigger than this 😍 The first PPV of the year headlined by Paddy "The Baddy” Pimblett up against Justin Gaethje in the main event of #UFC324. 🗓️ Jan 25 | ⏰ 7:30 AM | 📺 LIVE on #SonySportsNetwork TV channels & Sony LIV#UFC #UFCIndia pic.twitter.com/nUVgajdhNU — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 22, 2026

